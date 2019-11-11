Schools to face action for defying decision on schoolbags' weight: Education Adviser

Education Adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that action would be taken against schools if they did not comply with decision to maintain weight of schoolbags as per prescribed limits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Education Adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that action would be taken against schools if they did not comply with decision to maintain weight of schoolbags as per prescribed limits.

"It is a good step of the government to decide to lessen weight of schoolbags and the schoolbag's weight up to class 12, will not be more than 15 per cent of the student's," adding upto Rs 2,00,000 fine would be imposed on principal, if the decision was defied, the education adviser told media.

He said it would be obligatory for schools to provide drawers to their students in classes to keep their study materials in the school premises.

He said the education department had prepared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags Act 2019 which also included using of metal or wooden or slates as mandatory for students.