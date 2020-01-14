Schools to face fine over poor cleanliness in Multan

The district administration has instructed school administrators to take certain measures for keeping their premises clean or else face fines in near future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has instructed school administrators to take certain measures for keeping their premises clean or else face fines in near future.

Managing Director Waste Management Company Multan Nasir Shehzad Dogar said in a statement that instructions were issued to schools administration after observing the practice that trash was witnessed lying outside school gates most of the time.

The company has directed all district schools to place waste-drums, inscribed with "Clean & Green, Perfect Dream", outside their school gates or face fines upto Rs 10,000.

Green and Clean Pakistan is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and district administration was taking all possible steps to promote cleanliness in the city,he said. The city's cleanliness index will be improved, reiterated MD Waste Management Company.

The district administration has set January 20 as last date for placing waste drums.