Schools to observe revised timing from Oct 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Schools education Department, Government of the Punjab, has issued revised schools timing, to be observed by all public and private schools across the province, with effect from Oct 16, 2021.

According to the notification, issued here on Saturday, revised schools timing for boys schools from Monday to Saturday will be 8:45am to 2:45pm, while 8:30am to 2:30pm timing will be observed for girls schools.

All single shift schools will observe timing of 8:30am to 12:00pm on Friday, whereas double shift schools as 8:00am to 12:00pm for the first shift and 2:30pm to 5:30pm for the second shift.

Meanwhile, the department has also notified resumption of regular classes in the schools with 100 per cent attendance from Monday, Oct 11 with strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All pre-Covid-19 educational activities including curricular and co-curricular activities have been allowed at schools. Morning Assembly, Bazm-e-Adab, regular recess and sports activities have also resumed.