Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Schools To Remain Closed On Ramazan 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Schools to remain closed on Ramazan 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :All the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the Sindh school education and Literacy Department would remain closed on Wednesday, April 12, on account of Youm-e-Ali (A.S).

The above decision was taken in the Steering Committee meeting of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on February 22, 2022, according to the communiqué here Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Education February April All

Recent Stories

Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

1 minute ago
 Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency â€“ Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

16 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

30 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.