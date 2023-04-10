Schools to remain closed on Ramazan 21

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :All the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the Sindh school education and Literacy Department would remain closed on Wednesday, April 12, on account of Youm-e-Ali (A.S).

The above decision was taken in the Steering Committee meeting of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on February 22, 2022, according to the communiqué here Monday.