Schools To Reopen After Summer Vacations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:56 PM
All educational institutions including primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools as well as colleges will re-open after summer vacations here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) -:All educational institutions including Primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools as well as colleges will re-open after summer vacations here on Friday.
The educational institutions were closed from June first to August fourteen for summer vacations.
However, all schools and colleges would re-open on August 16 (Friday) after observing Eid holidays, spokesman of the education Department told APP on Thursday.