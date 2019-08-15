Schools to reopen after summer vacations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) -:All educational institutions including Primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools as well as colleges will re-open after summer vacations here on Friday.

The educational institutions were closed from June first to August fourteen for summer vacations.

However, all schools and colleges would re-open on August 16 (Friday) after observing Eid holidays, spokesman of the education Department told APP on Thursday.