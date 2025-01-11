Schools To Reopen On Monday, Clarifies Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab school education Department Secretary Khalid Nazir Watto has officially dismissed
the rumors circulating about an extension to the winter holidays.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he clarified that the notification going viral on social media
regarding holidays extension was fake and that there was no proposal under consideration to
extend the winter break.
Khalid Nazir Watto stated that the schools would reopen on January 13, Monday, as previously
scheduled.
He urged parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to ignore any misinformation being shared
on social media and to verify all news through the official channels of the
Punjab Education Department.
The secretary emphasized that any official announcement regarding educational matters, including
school holidays or policy changes, will be made through the Education Department’s verified
social media accounts.
He urged the public to rely solely on the official "School Education Department Punjab" page for accurate information and updates.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP's security crisis deepens, tourism sector suffers: Kundi1 minute ago
-
Schools to reopen on Monday, clarifies secretary1 minute ago
-
Big upset in Bhakkar district bar elections as Khichi group wins president's seat21 minutes ago
-
Javed Dogar elected as DBA President31 minutes ago
-
Health fair orginazed by Population in Dokri village of Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Two men killed in accident31 minutes ago
-
MSO commemorate 24th anniversary at NPC41 minutes ago
-
Truma centers Head visits Larkana, reviewed medical facilities with staff1 hour ago
-
Iftikhar Ahmed elected as President DBA Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Anti Encroachment Cell sought against encroachers in SITE area1 hour ago
-
Snow Jeep rally to start at Shahi Ground Kalam1 hour ago
-
Mubashir Rehman elected as president LBA1 hour ago