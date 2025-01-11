Open Menu

Schools To Reopen On Monday, Clarifies Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Schools to reopen on Monday, clarifies secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab school education Department Secretary Khalid Nazir Watto has officially dismissed

the rumors circulating about an extension to the winter holidays.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he clarified that the notification going viral on social media

regarding holidays extension was fake and that there was no proposal under consideration to

extend the winter break.

Khalid Nazir Watto stated that the schools would reopen on January 13, Monday, as previously

scheduled.

He urged parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to ignore any misinformation being shared

on social media and to verify all news through the official channels of the

Punjab Education Department.

The secretary emphasized that any official announcement regarding educational matters, including

school holidays or policy changes, will be made through the Education Department’s verified

social media accounts.

He urged the public to rely solely on the official "School Education Department Punjab" page for accurate information and updates.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Social Media Holidays January Media All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

6 minutes ago
 ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

1 hour ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

1 hour ago
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

2 hours ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

3 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan