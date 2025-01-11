Schools to reopen on Monday, clarifies secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab school education Department Secretary Khalid Nazir Watto has officially dismissed

the rumors circulating about an extension to the winter holidays.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he clarified that the notification going viral on social media

regarding holidays extension was fake and that there was no proposal under consideration to

extend the winter break.

Khalid Nazir Watto stated that the schools would reopen on January 13, Monday, as previously

scheduled.

He urged parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to ignore any misinformation being shared

on social media and to verify all news through the official channels of the

Punjab Education Department.

The secretary emphasized that any official announcement regarding educational matters, including

school holidays or policy changes, will be made through the Education Department’s verified

social media accounts.

He urged the public to rely solely on the official "School Education Department Punjab" page for accurate information and updates.