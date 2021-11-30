Schools told to appoint road crossing assistants, Zebra crossings, Cat-eyes ordered outside schools, hospitals, parks

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday ordered educational institutions to appoint road crossing assistants besides issuing instructions for preparation of Zebra Crossings and Cat Eyes outside all the educational institutions, parks and hospitals under a rush control mechanism for risk-free road crossing by school children while ensuring smooth but controlled traffic flow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday ordered educational institutions to appoint road crossing assistants besides issuing instructions for preparation of Zebra Crossings and Cat Eyes outside all the educational institutions, parks and hospitals under a rush control mechanism for risk-free road crossing by school children while ensuring smooth but controlled traffic flow.

He asked officials of Multan Development Authority (MDA), Metropolitan Corporation Multan and Highways department to complete road furniture work on roads under their jurisdiction and install big signboards outside schools, hospitals and parks.

Every school would be bound to submit a notification regarding appointment of a road crossing assistant who would help kids cross roads safely, according to an official release. Commissioner also asked traffic police to give training to road crossing assistants.

Dr. Irshad said that all educational institutions operational along roads must be surveyed and categorized. He asked secretary RTA to check fitness of all school buses and public transport vehicles. No vehicles would be allowed to operate without fitness certificate.

The commissioner ordered Excise department to issue number plates only in the name of driving license holders.

He ordered banning establishment of new schools on highways and traffic-busy roads and added that schools operating on a single road must notify different times of their opening and closing to avoid rush on roads.

He said that two drivers should be aboard a public transport vehicle in case of long routes and warned stricter action would be taken if helper was found to be driving the vehicle.