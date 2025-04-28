Schools Told To Get Licences For Motorcycle Riding Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman said on Monday that schools’ heads should ensure that all the motorcycle-riding students get driving licences and use helmets for their safety.
Presiding over a meeting with assistant commissioners, she said that they should contact police to get driving licences for students and those who fail to comply with the instructions should not be allowed to park their two-wheelers in the school parking.
She said that plantation should be carried out at every school and saplings should carry the Names of position holders on a board fixed near the plants.
She said that model graveyards' boundary wall data be recorded and graves numbered and repaired.
She ordered the operation against encroachments and removal of posters. She also sought recovery of tax from farmers in case of cultivating crops on state land.
ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, DEO Secondary Ghulam Mustafa Shakir, were present among others while assistant commissioners Sumbal Javed, Amir Liaquat, and Sajida Razzaq joined via video link.
