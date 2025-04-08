Schools upgradation across Punjab province underway: Danyal Ch

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to transform government schools into quality schools to provide high and modern education to the children of the underprivileged, on which work is underway rapidly to upgrade schools across the province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to transform government schools into quality schools to provide high and modern education to the children of the underprivileged, on which work is underway rapidly to upgrade schools across the province.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry expressed these views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at DAV College Road, Rawalpindi.

He said that upgradation of schools across the province includes new furniture fulfilment of shortage of staff and teachers and to equip them with modern laboratories.

Danyal lauded the efforts being rendered in this regard by CEO Rawalpindi and his team. District Chief Education Officer (CEO) Amanullah Khan Chheena in his address said that success in the field of education is the guarantee of the development of nations.

"The number of education-friendly measures taken during the current government is unparalleled in the past", he said.

A meeting of field officers of the education department was also held separately at Girls College No. 2, Murree Road, in which ADEO, DOE, DDOE, as well as male and female principals of various schools in the city and Tehsil participated.

A detailed review was taken in the meeting regarding the effectiveness of the field visit system, responsibilities of officers and performance standards.

During the meeting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry was also informed about the "missing facilities" for which funds were assured to be provided to resolve them and the teachers were thanked for their suggestions.

DEO Ketch directed all officers that DDEOs of each tehsil should assign visit areas to their respective ADEOs and LCs and submit the visit plan of each month to the DEO and DDEO offices on time. It was informed in the meeting that visit reports should be submitted by the 15th of every month, while reporting of teacher absence or other issues in schools should be done on a daily basis.

Under the PSDP scheme, the condition of schools will be reviewed weekly.

Earlier, books were distributed among the students who had taken admission in the schools, while Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry formally launched the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in DAV College Road and Girls High School No. 2, Murree Road. With regard to Clean and Green Punjab, the school contributed to the tree plantation campaign with the help of 50 saplings. The students actively planted saplings and vowed that they would also protect these saplings because planting trees is an ongoing charity.

The ceremony was attended by CEO Education Amanullah Khan Chheena, Vice President of PML-N Dr. Maqbool Ahmed Khan, District Education Officer Secondary Dr. Gul Ahmed, District Education Officer Dr. Muhammad Azhar, District Education Officer Elementary (Per Mile) Dr. Hajra Shaheen and Principal Khalid Rasheed. Councilors Haider Ali, Rana Nadeem Zafar and Malik Shahzad Mahmood and others also attended the ceremony.