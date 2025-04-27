Open Menu

Schools Using Social Media Platforms To Attract 'online Summer Camp Registrations'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) As the summer break approaches, many schools are launching online camps and programs for kids, offering a range of activities and learning experiences with attractive discount offers to make them more accessible and utilizing social media platforms to advertise and attract enrollments.

According to private media report, this trend is gaining momentum, with many schools reporting an increase in inquiries and registrations for their online summer camps.

With summer vacations announced in Punjab, many social media platforms are witnessing a surge in online camp

offers, said a social media expert.

Parents are taking to platforms like Facebook and Instagram to explore options for their kids, with many schools offering discounted rates and special promotions.

"I am excited to enroll my child in an online summer camp that focuses on coding and robotics," says a mother from Lahore. "The discounts offered by schools make it an attractive option for us."

Another father adds, "I appreciate how schools are using social media to promote their programs. It is made it easier for me to find options that fit my child's interests and schedule.

"

As the demand for online learning continues to grow, schools are likely to increase their presence on social media, offering more opportunities for parents and students to engage with their programs.

"Schools, NGOs and government departments are all using social media to offer summer camps and programs. It is wonderful to see the variety of options available for kids." said a student from Islamabad.

"Social media has made it easier for these departments to reach out to parents and promote their summer camps. It's a win-win situation for both parties." commented a Teacher.

Some schools and art studios are offering online art and craft camps, where kids can learn various techniques and create their own artwork, said a facebook user.

Language schools and institutes are also offering online language camps, where kids can learn new languages and improve their communication skills, said a NUML University student in Islamabad.

Summer camps provide kids with the opportunity to learn new skills and explore their interests, said a student from Lahore.

Summer camps are a great way for kids to have fun and enjoy their break, said a mother.

