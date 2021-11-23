Schools will remain close for three days a week till mid-January due to smog

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government says that schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Schools will remain close for three days in a week from November 27 to January 15 in the provincial capital due to toxic smog.

In a notification, the Punjab government announced three day-holidays every week in both public and private schools in Lahore.

According to the notification, the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. Private offices in the provincial capital would also remain closed three days a week.

A hazy brown soup of pollution hangs over the skyline, especially in the warmer months across many major cities , especially Lahore. The experts say that hazy brown soup of pollution is known more specifically as ground-level ozone.

Smog is formed when industrial emissions from power plants, factories, cars, and other sources react with heat and sunlight in the atmosphere.

Smog irritates our airways, increases our risk of serious heart and lung diseases. These health risks are why many monitor smog levels and on a high-ozone-alert day, for example, eyes and throat may burn and you may cough and wheeze.

Smog is a nuisance in many places. Everyone can play a role in eliminating smog by adopting just a few habits, such as using electrical appliances instead of gas appliances, driving less, walking more, taking care of your car, changing the oil from time to time and Keep tire levels constant. The above precautions can reduce smoke emissions.