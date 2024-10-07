Schoolteacher shot at, injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A schoolteacher was was shot at and injured in a murder-attempt in the Shah Nikdar police limits on Monday.

Ejaz Ahmed, a teacher of Government Primary School 163/164 in Tehsil Sillanwali, Sargodha, was on his way to school on a motorcycle when two unidentified masked men intercepted him and fired at him, leaving him critically injured.

Police, Rescue 1122 and teacher union representatives rushed to the spot and shifted the injured teacher to THQ hospital Sillanwali. Later, he was shifted to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation launched, police said.

The incident was promptly reported to CEO education Syed Muhammad Ehtisham-ul-Haq Hamdani, who instructed Deputy District Education Officer Sillanwali Tariq Bhatti and AEO Mujahid Qasim to visit the hospital.

The Punjab SES Teachers Association and Punjab Teachers Union of Sargodha have expressed deep concern and demanded swift action.

Rao Shaukat Nadeem Khan, General Secretary of the Punjab Teachers Union, and other representatives have appealed to the District Police Officer to apprehend the culprits immediately and ensure the safety of teachers, especially those working in remote areas.

Rana Muhammad Aslam, General Secretary of Punjab SES Teachers Association, and PRO teacher union Mehr Shafqat Manzoor Qadri have also voiced their demand for justice and enhanced security measures for educators.