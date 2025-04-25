Schoolteacher Shot Dead In Afghan Colony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A schoolteacher was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Afghan Colony area here within the jurisdiction of Faqeerabad Police Station.
According to police, the victim had been identified as Parvez, son of Ghani-ur-Rehman, a resident of Wazir Colony. He was associated with the teaching profession.
Following the incident, Faqeerabad police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem examination.
A case had been registered against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Falak Naz, son of Ghani-ur-Rehman, and an investigation has been initiated.
Police had collected empty 30-bore pistol shells and other evidence from the crime scene. The scope of the investigation was being expanded with the help of CCTV footage from the area.
According to police officials, a comprehensive investigation was underway from various angles, and efforts are being made to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
