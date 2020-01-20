UrduPoint.com
Schoolteacher, Two Kids Die In Road Mishap In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:33 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A schoolteacher and her two children were killed when a car fell into a canal due to overspeeding here at Head Manjha near Kehrorpaka Monday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 34-year-old schoolteacher, Samina, was going to school in a car along with her two children -- seven-year-old Haseeb and three-year-old Iqra.

The car skidded and fell into the canal due to over-speeding. All three died on-the-spot.

The rescue officials later fished out the bodies and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kehrorpaka.

