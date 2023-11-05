Open Menu

Schoolympics Games Season 3 To Begin Tomorrow

Published November 05, 2023

Schoolympics games Season 3 to begin tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) school Olympics games season three organized by School education department, South Punjab would start tomorrow November 6 from Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab,Saqib Zafar, will inaugurate the games.

The opening ceremony will be held at Four Wall Stadium Bahawalpur in which hundreds of students from public and private schools will participate.

Over 2100 athletes were participating in the School Olympics games to win medals.

Provincial level teams from Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab were also participating in the games.

