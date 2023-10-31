Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Torch of Schoolympics being organized in 11 districts of South Punjab, under the auspices of the school Education Department (SED) reached Muzaffargarh.

The event is aimed at promoting sports and creating excitement and passion among students. Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali handed over the torch of the Schoolympics to District Officer Secondary Education Multan Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq. 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority Tariq Habib Farooqi, DE Education School Shahid Syal and other civil society members participated in the ceremony. The students sang national songs and performed tableau and Jhoomar. 

Speaking on the occasion, DC Mian Usman said that healthy programmes like schoolympics are a good initiative adding sports grounds are abuzz with players, and hospitals are deserted. Co-curricular activities with education build self-confidence in students and talented young people come forward.

The credit for the revolutionary initiatives of curricular and co-curricular activities including educational activities in South Punjab goes to of former Secretary Education South Punjab Ehtisham Anwar, Secretary SED South Punjab Rana Muhammad Saleem has continued it and will continue in the future too, he maintained. 

CEO  DEA, Tariq Habib Farooqi said that the Schoolympics torch will reach Bahawalpur from Multan through Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, where the inauguarl ceremony of the event will be held.

It merits mentioning here that more than 2,500 male and female athletes from South Punjab will participate in the schoolympics. Badminton, table tennis and other sports competitions will be arranged. A good number of teachers and students including Prof Iftikhar Hashmi, Yameen Rahi, Ume Kulsoom Seyal were present.

