Sci & Tech Minister accepts no gifts from Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The spokesperson of Ministry of Science and Technology Monday said that the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch has not retained any foreign gift since the holding of the office till date.

While giving details about the foreign gifts given to the federal minister the spokesperson further said that the Federal minister only received a Rolex watch which was deposited in Toshakhana on January 10, 2023.