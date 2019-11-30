UrduPoint.com
Science And Technology Budget Increased By 600 Percent This Year: Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that this year Science and Technology budget increased by 600 percent and he will try to increase it 1000 percent in the budget of coming year.In his message on social networking site twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that we brought Pakistan back in research and technology with the support of the Prime Minister".

Ministerial commissions are being constituted with Russia after China and our attention is now towards European Union and America.He said it was our failure that we cannot make engines.He said we will make solar penal and lithium battery in the next 3 years and the whole system of power would be changed.He said Jhelum Biotic Park will be the biggest herbal medicine park of South Asia.Pakistan will be the first country in the South Asia who will make Battery Buses, he said.

