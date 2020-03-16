Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges US companies to invest in Pakistan

Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday invited the United States (US) companies to invest in Pakistan for the promotion of industries with latest technology methods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday invited the United States (US) companies to invest in Pakistan for the promotion of industries with latest technology methods.

Talking to private news channel while attending 'Invest in Pakistan Conference' in California, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain invited the American companies to invest in the fields of agriculture, bio tech and futures technology and assured them that the government would facilitate them.

He also said Pakistani government would take practical measures to facilitate business community and promote industrialization in the country.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain further said the government had set a target of export worth 30 billion Dollar for the next 10 years.

The minister further said Asia was the largest herbal area being built near Jhelum and added that the government would provide zero tax and custom duty facilities for up to ten years to the investors.