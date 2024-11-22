Science, Art Exhibition Holds In Girls College Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A scientific exhibition was held at the Government Girls Degree College in Larkana on Friday, in which the handmade projects related to "Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics were present.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa said that after the college level, district level, regional level and then provincial level, such an exhibition will be organized by the college education department, the purpose of which is to highlight the skills of the students.
They said that by putting up this kind of exhibition, the students will get maximum benefit.
In the Science exhibition Vice Chancellor University of Larkano Prof. Muhammad Usman kerio, Director Regional Colleges Larkana Prof. Altaf Hussain Abaro, Additional Director Inspection Colleges Larkana Region Ijaz Ali Jamali, College Principal Prof. Nafis Ansari and large number of girls students were participated and visited the exhibition where the students presented their handmade models.
