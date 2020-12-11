UrduPoint.com
Science Enthusiast Kids Can Register For Upcoming 'Online Family Winter Maker Camp'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Science enthusiast kids can register for upcoming 'Online Family Winter Maker Camp'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The students can register for the "Online Family Winter Maker Camp Batch-II" being arranged by Pakistan Science Club (PSC) from December 18 offering multiple science related activities to engage the science enthusiasts.

According to an official of PSC, the children aged between 6-12 years can register for participation in the camp which would offer hands-on-science training for young kids in various scientific phenomenons from engineering to chemistry, biology and renewable energy.

The students will make Solar water geyser, Air heater, Solar bug, Elastic coaster, Micrscope, Bug catcher, Cool Chemistry and Conductive Bracelets.

The adult supervision will be required for the children while attending the Winter camp scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday.

The details of the camp activity are available at the website of the club https://paksc.org/.

Pakistan Science Club is a non-profit science society established in the year 2008 and continues to inspire a lifelong interest in science, math and technology by engaging diverse communities through interactive and innovative programs.

