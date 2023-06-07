UrduPoint.com

Science Exhibition Held

Published June 07, 2023

Science exhibition held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :An exhibition on "Science role in keeping the atmosphere clean" was held here at Khubaib girls school and college on Wednesday.

The event was conducted under the supervision of science club coordinator and Head of department of chemistry,Fazeela Rashid.

Science students of all classes showcased their models to highlight the importance of science to protect the environment.

While addressing, Principal Sarwat Ansar appreciated the students and said that Khubaib foundation, school and college had worked for the needy and orphans of the society which was admirable and exemplary.

She said "science had played vital role in keeping the surroundings clean".

Madam Sarwat urged upon the students to get science education as it was the great need of the hour.

