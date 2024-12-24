Science Exhibition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A divisional level science exhibition was organized at Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College under the auspices of the Higher education Department Punjab,in which more than 60 models were presented by the students on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the chief guest of the event was Director Colleges,Ms.Naheed Naz,whereas,Deputy Director(DD) Colleges Abdul Hassan Naqvi,distributed prizes among the outstanding performers.
Principal Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Professor Dr.
Muhammad Azhar Abbas,Focal Person Dr. Jamshed Akbar and Vice Principal Shahid islam Danish were also present.
Addressing the ceremony,Deputy Director said that the exhibition reflects the extraordinary scientific capabilities of students and was a platform for innovation,discovery and learning.
Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha secured first position,Government Graduate College Bhalwal secured second position and Government Graduate College Esakhel secured third position in the exhibition.
