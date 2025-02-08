Science exhibition held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A science exhibition was held at the Happy Home school, Mangianwala village, on Saturday.

The science exhibition was held under the auspices of 'Dastras' (Reach) Foundation and aimed at providing better skills to children and women from the backward areas.

Handicrafts made by girl students of vocational training college were also put in display at the exhibition

Brigadier Humayun, S M Babur, Gen (Retd) Shahzad Sikander, Dr. Arfa Iqbal, Shaiza Shahid and Faiza Haider attended the ceremony.