Science exhibition held at Government Sadiq Faqir Boys Degree College

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A science exhibition was organized at the Government Sadiq Faqir Boys Degree College, Mithi, featuring participation from students, teachers and staff from eight colleges across the district.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, students showcased a variety of innovative projects, which were widely appreciated by the attendees.

Speaking at the event, the college principal Bhawani Shankar expressed his delight over hosting the exhibition. "I am pleased that our college provided this platform for students from across the district to demonstrate their talents.

This reflects their passion for skills and innovation, which will pave the way for their success," he said.

He highlighted that such exhibitions were being organized across Sindh on the directives of the provincial education minister, terming it a commendable initiative. On this occasion, artworks, paintings, and scientific stalls were also set up by the students, and speech competitions and tableaus were also presented.