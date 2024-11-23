Science exhibition held at Govt Graduate College for Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A science exhibition was held at the Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk Sargodha on Saturday.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Faculty of Sciences, showcased the innovative projects and scientific models of the college's talented students.

Deputy Director Colleges Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi, along with Principal Government Graduate College for Women Dr. Safana Masood and Vice Principal Dr. Arifa Batool, inaugurated the first phase of the exhibition.

The guests keenly examined the biology, physics, and chemistry models presented by students. Abul Hassan Naqvi engaged with students, asking thought-provoking questions and offering words of encouragement. To recognise their exceptional efforts, he presented awards to students.

In his address, deputy director colleges lauded students' achievements and expressed his pleasure at the successful exhibition. He emphasised the significance of such events in fostering a scientific spirit among the younger generation.