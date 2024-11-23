Open Menu

Science Exhibition Held At Govt Graduate College For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Science exhibition held at Govt Graduate College for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A science exhibition was held at the Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk Sargodha on Saturday.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Faculty of Sciences, showcased the innovative projects and scientific models of the college's talented students.

Deputy Director Colleges Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi, along with Principal Government Graduate College for Women Dr. Safana Masood and Vice Principal Dr. Arifa Batool, inaugurated the first phase of the exhibition.

The guests keenly examined the biology, physics, and chemistry models presented by students. Abul Hassan Naqvi engaged with students, asking thought-provoking questions and offering words of encouragement. To recognise their exceptional efforts, he presented awards to students.

In his address, deputy director colleges lauded students' achievements and expressed his pleasure at the successful exhibition. He emphasised the significance of such events in fostering a scientific spirit among the younger generation.

Related Topics

Sargodha Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

13 minutes ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

55 minutes ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

3 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

5 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

17 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

17 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan