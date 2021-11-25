Science exhibition held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

The one-day exhibition of projects and applications relating to sciences, engineering, maths and information technology was held at the Expo Center of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The exhibition was arranged by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UAF and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) in which students of 40 educational institutions exhibited more than 300 innovative projects.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) Director General Akram Sheikh inaugurated the exhibition themed at encouraging innovative trends in sciences, engineering and IT etc as a step towards knowledge-based economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that in the modern era, only knowledge based economies were proving their mettle. "We have to polish innovative ideas to redress the grievances of farming community, general public, and industry", he said and asked the talented youth to come up with innovative ideas.

"If we provide them a proper platform, it will help refurbish their skills to play their due role in the prosperity of the country", he added. He said that information technology had become an integral part of our life as it helped the mankind to open up new window of the development and prosperity. He added that the development made in the last three decades due to IT was unmatchable and it has turned the world in a global village.

PASTIC Director General Dr Muhammad Akram said that owing to increasing population, the students have to develop the entrepreneurship skills to become self-employed for poverty alleviation in the country.

Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said enhanced academia and industry linkages would ensure the knowledge based economy. He said that the country was blessed with talented people.

Dr Abdul Rasheed said that 300 projects from 40 educational institutions including 18 universities were put on the display. He said that they were making all possible efforts to refurbish the skills of students.

Dr Khurram Zia, Engineer Amir Hussain and Habib Gaba also spoke on the occasion.

