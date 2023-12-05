Science exhibition on Dec 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The school education department in South Punjab is organizing a science exhibition in partnership with the British Council at Model Girls High School in the city on Wednesday to highlight the importance of science before the students.

A newly posted Secretary of School Education South Punjab Ubaidullah would open the exhibition at the government girls' junior model high school at Chungi No 6.

Senior officials of the school education department, teachers besides a number of students would witness the science exhibition.