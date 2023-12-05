Open Menu

Science Exhibition On Dec 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Science exhibition on Dec 6

The school education department in South Punjab is organizing a science exhibition in partnership with the British Council at Model Girls High School in the city on Wednesday to highlight the importance of science before the students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The school education department in South Punjab is organizing a science exhibition in partnership with the British Council at Model Girls High School in the city on Wednesday to highlight the importance of science before the students.

A newly posted Secretary of School Education South Punjab Ubaidullah would open the exhibition at the government girls' junior model high school at Chungi No 6.

Senior officials of the school education department, teachers besides a number of students would witness the science exhibition.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

2 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

2 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

6 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

6 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

18 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

18 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan