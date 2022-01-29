UrduPoint.com

Science Festival Concludes At Public School Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

The daylong science festival organized by the management of Public School Hyderabad in collaboration with IBA University Sukkur was concluded here on Saturday evening with a display of science projects from selected student groups of over 40 schools and colleges of different districts of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The daylong science festival organized by the management of Public school Hyderabad in collaboration with IBA University Sukkur was concluded here on Saturday evening with a display of science projects from selected student groups of over 40 schools and colleges of different districts of Sindh.

According to the organizers, the student groups were included from Government Shah Latif Girls College Latifabad, Government Degree Colleges Kohsar, Government Girls High School Qasimabad, Bakhtawar Girls College Shaheed Benazirabad, Federal Government Degree College Hyderabad, Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School and College Hyderabad, Government Higher Secondary School Mirza Qaleech Baig, IBA Community Colleges of Naushero Feroze, Dadu, Obaro and Jacobabad, Public Schools Larkanad and Shikarpur who displayed their science projects in the festival.

The Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur Syed Mir Muhammad Shah who inaugurated the festival along with eminent scholars, educationist and politician Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, appreciated the efforts of the management of Public School Hyderabad for providing opportunities to students to display their projects and hoped that such activities will boost their activities.

Besides a large number of students, the faculty members of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam also visited the stalls of the students.

