Science Fiction Movie "The Wandering Earth" To Be Screened At PNCA Tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Embassy of People's Republic of China would organize screening of science fiction movie of China "The Wandering Earth" at PNCA on Friday.

Directed by Frant Gwo and released this year worldwide, the film has become a smash hit. Made at a budget of US $ 50 million, the film has earned over US $ 700 million so far, head of Film Section PNCA Aijaz Gul told APP.

Without revealing the plot details, it is about the evil sun threatening mother earth. The film takes us to the uncertain future where astronauts and their workers must come in fast action.

The film Wandering Earth is not just an ordinary science fiction but a spectacular to be seen.

For science fiction movie addicts, it is pure fun from beginning to the end.

Director Frant Gwo adored science fictions and he studied the genre thoroughly time and time again till it became part of his life.

Scientists were invited both during pre-production and production as consultants. The production team created details with maps and sub-mirrors, working for fifteen long months and three hundred craftsmen.

It all ended up with engaging dynamic visuals and brilliant sound effects. Costumes, sets, production details are photography are first-class.

A critic pointed put well that this film is not just about superheroes saving mother earth but mankind itself changing its destiny.