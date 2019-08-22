Science, IT a bridge institutions with markets: Kamran Bangash

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistance to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Thursday said that science and IT are playing the role of bridge for institutions and market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistance to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Thursday said that science and IT are playing the role of bridge for institutions and market.

He said this during discussion with a delegation from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute here at his office.

Kamran Bangash said the government is taking measure to introduce modern technology in the province to generate employment opportunities.

He directed the delegation for construction of international standard model fabrication lab at GIK which he said would be extended to other institutions of the province.

