Science, IT Adviser visits family of deceased wife, husband

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash visited Mohallah Sangir here to offer condolence to the family of deceased wife and husband

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash visited Mohallah Sangir here to offer condolence to the family of deceased wife and husband.

The adviser expressed solidarity with family members of the wife and husband who had died in house collapse incident and offered fateh for the departed souls.

He also inspected the damaged house and directed the deputy commissioner and SHO city police station to ascertain reasons which led to collapse of the house and take action accordingly. He assured financial assistance to the affected family.

Later,the adviser visited residence of late former governor KP Lt Gen� Iftikhar Hussain Shah in KDA and offered fateh for the departed soul.

He also eulogized services of the late governor for the nation.