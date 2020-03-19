UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Science, IT Adviser Visits Family Of Deceased Wife, Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:11 PM

Science, IT Adviser visits family of deceased wife, husband

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash visited Mohallah Sangir here to offer condolence to the family of deceased wife and husband

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash visited Mohallah Sangir here to offer condolence to the family of deceased wife and husband.

The adviser expressed solidarity with family members of the wife and husband who had died in house collapse incident and offered fateh for the departed souls.

He also inspected the damaged house and directed the deputy commissioner and SHO city police station to ascertain reasons which led to collapse of the house and take action accordingly. He assured financial assistance to the affected family.

Later,the adviser visited residence of late former governor KP Lt Gen� Iftikhar Hussain Shah in KDA and offered fateh for the departed soul.

He also eulogized services of the late governor for the nation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Police Station Died Wife Family

Recent Stories

Korea seeks UAE’s collaboration to explore globa ..

1 minute ago

CCRI alert employees, families on safety guideline ..

9 minutes ago

Halt to business activities is not a feasible opti ..

9 minutes ago

NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantin ..

5 minutes ago

ITP takes elaborate precautionary measures against ..

5 minutes ago

1,247 pilgrims likely to reach Multan quarantine b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.