Science lab inaugurated

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Founder of Tareen Education Foundation (TEF), Jahangir Khan Tareen, has set up a modern science lab for students of Jaranwala.

Following the successful completion of the project, the state-of-the-art science lab at Government Girls High school, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, has now been inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony was led by CEO Tareen Education Foundation, Akbar Khan, reaffirming Jahangir Khan Tareen’s commitment to providing students with access to modern education. Over the years, TEF has played a vital role in enhancing educational infrastructure across Punjab, having established multiple IT and science labs in Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Khanewal districts.

The foundation has also contributed to upgrading IT facilities in 8 degree colleges and modernizing science labs in 60+ schools of Lodhran, ensuring students have access to quality education.

The event was attended by former CEO Education Faisalabad Kashif Zia, DEO Secondary Faisalabad Sardar Sajid, Deputy DEO (Male) Jaranwala Fayaz Wazir, Headmistress Nighat Sethi, and Mehr-un-Nisa.