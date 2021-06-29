Science mela arranged at Govt Municipal College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A science mela was arranged at Government Municipal Graduate College Faisalabad to promote scientific activities among students.

MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Chairman the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), inaugurated the event in which students displayed various stalls.

A contest between stall holders was also held in which students of Chemistry Department got thefirst position while students of Computer Science & Biology Department stood second. The third position was grabbed by students of Psychology Department.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof Imdad Ullah Chaudhary, former director colleges Dr Muhammad Alam, Principal Government Science College Dr Shaukat Ali, Principal Govt College for Women People's Colony Dr Robina Naz, Principal Govt Commerce College Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Principal Govt College for Women Ayub Research Dr Saira Khanum, Principal Millat College Dr Muneer Jahan, Principal Govt Graduate College Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti and others were also present.