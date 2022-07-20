UrduPoint.com

Science Minister Asks CUI To Establish Sukkur, Quetta Campuses In This Financial Year

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch in a meeting held on Wednesday emphasized the need of new campuses and directed the management of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to enhance collaboration with the relevant departments to establish the Sukkur and Quetta campuses of the university in this financial year.

The minister was presiding over the 6th meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate COMSATS University here .

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Muammad Tabbasum Afzal, Director General Faculty affairs Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

Muhammad Raza Chohan, Treasurer COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Muhammad Azam and senior officers of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The sub-committee of CUI granted approval of the appointment of the Deans, Faculty of business Administration and Faculty of Science.

In the meeting, the sub-committee also agreed upon the proposal of affiliation of educational institutions with the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) to improve the educational standard of the country and financial position of the university as well.

After detailed deliberation on the agenda of appointment of Registrar COMSATS University the sub-committee decided and directed to undertake the process afresh.

The Rector COMSATS University briefed about the implementation status of the decisions of the 5th Meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate.

The federal minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the university for promotion of education in the country and expressed the hope that university would further improve the quality of education and also ensure good governance.

Islamabad Senate Quetta Technology Business Education Sukkur HEC

More Stories From Pakistan

