Science minister assumes charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch took charge as the ministry on Friday.

He was welcomed by the ministry's senior officials.

The Minister was briefed by the Secretary and Departmental heads regarding the Ministry's current engagements.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that the field of Science and Technology holds immense importance for development and prosperity of a country and, therefore, he will make all efforts to ensure that the ministry achieves all its goals successfully.