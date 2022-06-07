Science Minister calls for transforming health delivery sector by using digital infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Tuesday said that Tele Health facilities were playing an important role in the dissemination of information regarding Maternal and Child health issues by providing guidelines and are educating about the health-related problems.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the inauguration of a Tele-Health facility in Comsats internet Service (CIS) Technology Park, Islamabad.

The Federal Minister emphasized the need to transform the health delivery sector of the country by using digital infrastructure to ensure connectivity among health professionals and patients to provide consultative services to the latter.

Agha Hassan Baloch said it was high time that the preventive healthcare system should be focused to provide free advice to the people and improve the quality of care in the country. While appreciating the commitment, and devotedness of the Prime Minister for the less developed areas, he said the government of Pakistan is committed to providing equitable health facilities to the population living in the remote areas of Pakistan via free of cost medical advice to people under the Tele Health program.

He said that Balochistan suffers from the highest incidence of preventable deaths among mothers, children and young infants and to improve the health care system is the top priority and vision of the Akhtar Jan Mengal and BNP is focusing on prevailing health problems in Balochistan.

"We are introducing new plans and schemes which educate women and their families on family planning and safe motherhood, he added.

He further said we can reduce Maternal and infant mortality rates by early detection and treatment of obstetric and newborn complications.

He appreciated the mobile unit and said that putting our resources and hard work in the right place will surely result in something considerable.

He emphasized all platforms working for tele-health in the country to provide medical relief to the mother and children in the distant areas of Balochistan.

Mr Jamal Nasir, Chief Operating Officer CIS Technology Park gave the presentions about already established BHUs for Tele Health in collaboration with PPIH, that includes BHU Duki Nasarabad, BHU shadoband Gawadar, BHU Chowki Jamali, BHU Ashkan Rodini Mastung, BHU Wahdat Colony Quetta, BHU Washuk, BHU Habib Zai, BHU Bakhtiyarabad, BHU Kataghari Punjgour, BHU Lohi Lasbela, DHQ Musakhail, RHC Chagai, RHC Haji Sher, MCH Sohrab, DHQ Dera Bugti and mobile Unit Quetta.

The list of districts for Phase 3 of Tele-Health services was also shared with the Minister for Science and Technology including RHC Nasai Killa Saifullah, RHC Manjo Shori Naseerabad, BHU Jahangirabad Kohlu, BHU Khan Alam Zhob/Sherani, BHU jangal Kharan, BHU Pandhran Kalat, BHU Ghrumi Harnai, BHU Hiroonk Kech, RHC Mekhtar Loralai, RHC Jhao Awaran and in Districts Khuzdar, Barkhan and Noshhki.