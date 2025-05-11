Open Menu

Science Minister Congratulates Nation On Success Of Operation Bunyaan Al Marsoos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, has congratulated the nation on the successful execution of Operation Bunyaan al Marsoos against India.

In a statement, the minister said that the operation played a decisive role in bringing about a ceasefire and enabling international diplomatic engagement, including intervention by the United States.

“Operation Bunyaan al Marsoos drew global attention and demonstrated Pakistan’s capacity to respond effectively to threats,” Magsi said.

He noted that the operation’s successful air strikes delivered a strong and timely response to the enemy. “Bunyaan al Marsoos has now become a symbol of our national unity and military strength,” he remarked.

The minister further stated that the international community acknowledged the operation as a legitimate defensive action by Pakistan.

