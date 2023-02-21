UrduPoint.com

Science Minister Constitutes Committee To Re-investigate Matter Of Asking Immoral Question In Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch on Tuesday constituted a two-member inquiry committee to re-investigate the matter of asking immoral question by a professor in the exam of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI).  According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the committee will complete its investigation within a week and submit its recommendations to the federal minister in the light of which strict action will be taken against all those responsible for this act.

Expressing serious concern over such highly inappropriate and immoral question asked from the students of the university in exam, the minister termed the action taken by the university in this regard as inadequate and unsatisfactory.

Giving further instructions to the Rector CUI, Professor Afzal Tabassum, he said that the heads of the examination department and its related departments should be suspended due to their negligence until the recommendations of the inquiry committee come out.

The minister asked that why the immoral and un-Islamic question could not be noticed in the initial stage.

Agha Baloch said that the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would not tolerate any such culture and traditions which were based on immoral and un-Islamic concepts. He said that the current government would take every possible step to protect and promote the values and traditions of the Islamic system along with modern scientific sciences in the education sector.

