Science Minister directs officials of various departments to fill vacant posts by following rules

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Tuesday directed the concerned officials of the departments working under his ministry to fill the vacant posts by following all the rules and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch Tuesday directed the concerned officials of the departments working under his ministry to fill the vacant posts by following all the rules and regulations.

He was presiding over a meeting in the Ministry of Science and Technology regarding promotions and recruitments in the subsidiary institutions of the Ministry.

The federal minister expressed his disappointment over delay in promotions of the staff in various departments.

He instructed all the heads of departments to work hard for the execution of this task and warned that any kind of corruption or negligence will not be tolerated.

Earlier, the heads of all institutions apprised the minister about the problems faced regarding shortage of human resources.

Agha Hassan Baloch while instructing the Pakistan Engineering Council said that a meeting of the Selection board regarding promotions should be called within October.

The minister opposed the decision to close STEDEC and said that its role is very important for commercializing Pakistani products and technology.

He said that soon the head office of STEDEC will be shifted from Lahore to Islamabad.

The federal minister issued instructions to start that recruitment process immediately for 15 out of 31 vacant posts of the institution and stressed the need for increased human resource.

On the occasion, Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NICA), Sardar Muazzam briefed the federal minister on issues related to the institution's budget.

The federal minister issued instructions for immediate resolution of the issues and starting the recruitment process for 39 vacant posts in the institution.

The Director General of National Institute of Oceanography, Samina Kidwai highlighted the issue about the procurement ban on the PSDP project responding to which the federal minister instructed to resolve this issue immediately by talking to the Planning and Development Commission.

The minister also gave instructions to start the recruitment process in the PSDP project regarding Gwadar.

Agha Hassan Baloch while giving remarks regarding the Council for Works and Housing Research said that the recruitment process could not start after 2010, and since 2012 there is no regular chairman of the institution due to which the performance of the institution is being affected.

The federal minister issued instructions that the summary for the appointment of the chairman should be immediately sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

He expressed the commitment to activate this institution.

Director General, Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Ismat Gul Khattak informed the federal minister about the approval of the institution's services rules from the establishment division.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that 17 technical posts vacant in the institution need immediate recruitment so that the performance of the institution is not affected.

Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority Akhtar A. Bhugio informed the federal minister about the recruitment and said that whenever the recruitment process is started, a petition is filed in the court.

The federal minister directed him to continue the recruitment process transparently through the National Testing Service and there is no need to be worried about lawsuits.