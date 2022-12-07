Science Minister emphasizes on integrated health system in country to cope with future epidemics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hasan Baloch on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan must have an integrated health system to cope with future epidemics.

He was addressing the closing session of the three-day ANSO-PAS-MAAP conference on "Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness".

The conference was jointly organized by the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), the Alliance of International Science Organization (ANSO), and the Monbukagakusho-MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) at the PAS.

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Hassan Baloch said that the existing coronavirus is a big example of an epidemic. "Epidemics leave devastating effects on human lives and hinder the social and economic development of the countries on a long-term basis", he said.

The epidemics create global human health problems and disrupt the inter-connections of nations which ultimately lead to economic problems. Due to all this, he said that the poor countries are affected on a large scale. The economy stagnates and a human tragedy ensues, he added.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that every incident brings opportunities along with devastation and COVID has also given the world an opportunity to formulate a sustainable policy to cope with the future emergencies on equal footing.

A social contract should be established that protects rights on an equal basis and creates equal opportunities for the development of all nations along with freedom and respect.

The federal minister termed the exchange of information about epidemics at the regional, national and global level as imperative for prevention and cure.

He said that better education and scientific research are effective means of dealing with these diseases. "We must have an integrated health system to deal with epidemics and must be ready to face any emergency situations.", he said.

This health system should not only be limited to human life but also to the extent of protection of plants, crops and animals which is essential for human life.

The federal minister distributed shields and prizes among the five candidates from across the country in the poster competition held at the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS).