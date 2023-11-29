Science minister explores ways to transform PSF, PEC into more productive institutions

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Umar Saif in a meeting with the Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig explored the ways to transform the institution, making it more productive

In a tweet, the minister stated, “Great to meet the Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) to explore ways in which we can enhance funding for STEM research, and transform the role of PSF similar to the National Science Foundation in the US for research and commercialisation”.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to discuss a way forward for modernizing engineering curriculum and bringing other reforms.

In his another tweet, Dr. Umar Saif said, “Very productive meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to discuss ways in which we can modernize engineering curriculum and degree accreditation, and how public-sector civil construction projects can have better checks and balances — typically the root of corruption in public sector expenditure”.

