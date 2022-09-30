Science Minister expresses commitment to prioritize promotion of Science, Technology and Innovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Friday reiterated his commitment to prioritize the promotion of Science, Technology and Innovation across the country particularly in the neglected or least developed areas.

He was chairing a review meeting in the ministry for promotion and funding of Scientific and Technological Research and Science popularization in the country.

The Secretary Pakistan Science Foundation Haider Khattak briefed the minister about the steps and initiatives taken so far for enhancing the research in government institutions, setting up of science centres and promotion of Scientific societies in detail.

Agha Hassan Baloch directed the Secretary PSF to effectively disseminate latest scientific and technological information with the universities and research related institutions across the country.

During the meeting, the matters regarding strengthening of science laboratories of government sectors' high schools from Balochistan province were discussed in detail. Agha Hassan Baloch directed the Secretary PSF to ensure the provision of experimental equipments and scientific materials to five govt sector high schools of Balochistan including Govt model high school, Kalli Noshki, Govt Yazdan Khan High School, Alamdar Road Quetta, Hazara govt high school Barai, Kachi Bay Govt high school, Saryab Road Quetta, and Govt high school Kuchlak.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology also directed the Secretary PSF to send a Science Caravan working under PSF to arrange scientific exhibitions in all the provincial government schools phase wise.