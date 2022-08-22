Science Minister urges philanthropists, local and international organizations to help flood-hit people in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Monday urged the philanthropists, local and international agencies and human rights organizations to help people of flood-hit areas of Balochistan in their rehabilitation process.

Addressing a press conference held here along with the Minister of State for Energy, Mohammad Hashim Notezai, the federal minister said the recent monsoon rains had broken the 30 years record in the country.

The unprecedented rains in Balochistan have destroyed infrastructure and caused colossal damage to communication infrastructure, houses, standing crops and other installations.

He said that around 225 people including 40 women and 32 children lost their lives due to the recent flood incidents in different areas of Balochistan including Noshaki, Lasbela, Chaagi, Zhob and Qila Saifullah while the death ratio was increasing day by day due to the persistent rain spells.

The minister stated that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan had indicated chances of more rains in Balochistan during the next three days that might cause flash flooding in nullahs and rivers.

He said that although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was actively taking measures to carry out relief and rescue activities in Balochistan but keeping in view the large scale destruction due to the floods in such a large province, the philanthropists as well as local and international organizations must come forward to help the people of the province.

The unusual flood situation in Balochistan has damaged 600-kilometer long road, electricity system, solar system in many areas while thousands of acres of farmers land was at the verge of destruction.

He said that a large number of villages had been destroyed in Balochistan while ground connection was also suspended at various places.

Although the federal and provincial governments were extending every possible help to the people of flood-hit areas but still there were many areas which were inaccessible. "The national and international organizations, philanthropists and friendly countries must realize that the province has been witnessing a worst humanitarian crisis and need support".

The people of flood-hit areas in Balochistan will be suffering from hunger and diseases after rains for which the urgent steps should be taken. "Such natural calamities cannot be controlled merely by the states but require support from local and international NGOs and other human rights organizations".

Speaking on the occasion, Hashim Notezai said that rehabilitation of life was the biggest challenge for the province where the infrastructure had been destroyed.

"We have submitted our report to NDMA and PDMA," he said while urging the friendly countries, local and international NGOs to take part in relief activities and rehabilitation of people.