Open Menu

Science Minister Visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex in Karachi.

The visit marked a significant step towards promoting innovation in Pakistan’s scientific and industrial sectors and strengthening public-private partnerships, said a news release

Director General of PCSIR Labs Complex, Karachi, Dr. Hafiz Rab Nawaz received him with the traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap as a symbol of cultural hospitality.

Director Planning and Development, Dr. Razia Sultana, delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting PCSIR’s ongoing projects, strategic goals, and research contributions.

Heads of PCSIR centers from across the country, along with representatives from the Industrial Liaison Office (ILO) and the Marketing Division, participated in the session, underscoring the organization’s commitment to scientific excellence and industry-focused research.

The minister expressed particular appreciation for PCSIR’s innovative value-added products derived from cannabis and hemp, as well as locally developed technologies including a water purification plant lab, biomedical equipment, indoor air purifiers, and milk adulteration testing kits.

He also commended the state-of-the-art motor testing facility for its role in ensuring quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

Acknowledging PCSIR’s significant contributions to the country’s export and import sectors, the Minister emphasized the need to enhance the visibility and scalability of PCSIR projects through public-private partnership models.

He stressed the importance of commercializing research outcomes to maximize national benefits.

During the lab tour, the minister expressed satisfaction with the advanced capabilities of PCSIR Karachi in microbiology, food testing, environmental testing, pharmaceuticals, and calibration services.

He lauded the dedication and expertise of the scientific teams and encouraged continued innovation and quality enhancement.

Concluding the visit on a note of encouragement and optimism, the minister reaffirmed the government’s support for PCSIR’s mission to advance science, technology, and industrial development in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

2 minutes ago
 National Polio immunization campaign continues

National Polio immunization campaign continues

2 minutes ago
 Opposition criticize government for delaying compl ..

Opposition criticize government for delaying completion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Rin ..

2 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets with Governor of Madinah

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan ele ..

Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan elected WMO Vice President for As ..

2 minutes ago
 4 proclaimed offenders arrested

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

47 minutes ago
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition

LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition

47 minutes ago
 Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for ..

Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities

47 minutes ago
 Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne trium ..

Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chi ..

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 202 ..

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ voluntee ..

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Sene ..

47 minutes ago
 Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on ..

Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan