Science Minister Visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, paid an official visit to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex in Karachi.
The visit marked a significant step towards promoting innovation in Pakistan’s scientific and industrial sectors and strengthening public-private partnerships, said a news release
Director General of PCSIR Labs Complex, Karachi, Dr. Hafiz Rab Nawaz received him with the traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap as a symbol of cultural hospitality.
Director Planning and Development, Dr. Razia Sultana, delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting PCSIR’s ongoing projects, strategic goals, and research contributions.
Heads of PCSIR centers from across the country, along with representatives from the Industrial Liaison Office (ILO) and the Marketing Division, participated in the session, underscoring the organization’s commitment to scientific excellence and industry-focused research.
The minister expressed particular appreciation for PCSIR’s innovative value-added products derived from cannabis and hemp, as well as locally developed technologies including a water purification plant lab, biomedical equipment, indoor air purifiers, and milk adulteration testing kits.
He also commended the state-of-the-art motor testing facility for its role in ensuring quality assurance and regulatory compliance.
Acknowledging PCSIR’s significant contributions to the country’s export and import sectors, the Minister emphasized the need to enhance the visibility and scalability of PCSIR projects through public-private partnership models.
He stressed the importance of commercializing research outcomes to maximize national benefits.
During the lab tour, the minister expressed satisfaction with the advanced capabilities of PCSIR Karachi in microbiology, food testing, environmental testing, pharmaceuticals, and calibration services.
He lauded the dedication and expertise of the scientific teams and encouraged continued innovation and quality enhancement.
Concluding the visit on a note of encouragement and optimism, the minister reaffirmed the government’s support for PCSIR’s mission to advance science, technology, and industrial development in Pakistan.
