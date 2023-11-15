Open Menu

Science Organizations Jointly Celebrate World Science Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Science organizations jointly celebrate World Science Day

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) on Wednesday organized a Convention of Scientists at PSF to raise awareness about the quality and equitability of Pakistan’s STEM education system

Since 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development has been celebrated to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science. This year’s global theme of the Day is focused on ‘Building Trust in Science’, said a UNESCO press release.

The role of science in shaping our collective future can only be fulfilled when there is a foundation of trust in science.

This trust is what drives the development and application of evidence-based solutions to address the many complex challenges facing our world.

Building trust in science is a complex issue, influencing both how scientists carry out their work and how society views the field of science. Also, enhancing trust in science strengthens the basis for science-based policy decisions and society’s support for their application.

During the event, in their remarks, Dr Youssef Filali-Meknassi, Director UNESCO, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, S. I., Chairman PSF, Dr. Seyed Komail Tayebi, President, ECO Science Foundation, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director of COMSATS and Dr. Abida Raza, Technical Director, National Center of Industrial Biotechnology, PMAS- Arid Agriculture University highlighted the importance of STEM education in Pakistan.

The event was attended by government officials, scientists, researchers, science communicators, and journalists.

