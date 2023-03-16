Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the vision of Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, science, drawing, painting, software, handicraft, drama and Qirat inter-college competitions concluded at Government Degree College Nawabshah.

The competitions were organized under the supervision of the College Education Department between colleges of the SBA Division under the Sindh College Talent Hunt program 2023 in order to highlight talent and culture for the first time in the province.

Commissioner Abdul Allem Lashari was the chief guest on the occasion.

He visited different stalls at the exhibition set up by female students of different colleges and congratulated them on their good performance.

Later in a media talk, the Commissioner said the Sindh Government under the Sindh Colleges Talent Hunt programme organized outstanding girls students to express their talent and show culture. He said that this programme would not only highlight the culture but would support youth in displaying their talent also.

He said the exhibition setup indicates the extent of performance and talent of male and female students and it would be his efforts that should not go to waste and should be prominently exhibited at the national level. Addressing the youths, the Commissioner said that they should continue their strive and talent with dedication while divisional and district administration would extend its full-fledged support to them.

College Principal Lala Rukh Baloch said the talent hunt exhibition was organized on the instructions of Syed Sardar Ali Shah that were participated by colleges of all three districts of the SBA Division.

She said that successful college students would participate in the Sindh-level college exhibition.

Later the Commissioner distributed trophies among the best stall setup students. The programme was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, teachers and students of colleges in large numbers.