ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The experts from different scientific organizations Monday while calling for need of science popularization in our society, said that better public understanding of science could help promote prosperity, improve decision-making and enrich the life of the individuals.

The experts said this during a daylong introductory seminar on China Pakistan Network of Science Popularization (CPNSP) held here and addressed by the experts from scientific organizations, academia and media houses.

The seminar was organized by Technology Times in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Sciences and was attended by a large number of representatives from different research and development organizations, academia, media and university students.

Addressing the seminar as chief guest, First Secretary of Embassy of China in Pakistan Jia Wee lauded the organizer for proposing the establishment of China Pakistan Network on Science Popularization.

He also appreciated the role of Pakistan Academy of Sciences for holding the event.

He said CPNSP was launched consequent to the efforts by China and Pakistan and a similar seminar was also held in China in May last year.

Through this venture science popularization would go further and better between both the countries, he added.

In his welcome address, President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences Prof Dr Qasim Jan said the seminar would address the questions on what science popularization could do to boost the social as well as economic development of the society and the country.

Sayyed Paras Ali, CEO SciTech Media while delivering key-note presentation briefed that proposed CPNSP: China Pakistan Network on Science Popularization would be a flagship network to enhance science popularization under Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the strategic objective of this network is to maintain and strengthen support by the public for popularization of science, technology, and innovation in a knowledge-based society.

Prof Dr I.E. Qureshi, former Executive Director COMSATS shed light on the importance of science diplomacy while mentioning that Science Diplomacy was most needed in sectors of global commons and shared threats.

He further said the countries like Pakistan did not realize the importance of using a well-tested formula for development. It was because of lack of interactivity between scientific community and decision makers. The remedy lies in Science Diplomacy, he added.

During the presentation Rehana Batool, Principle Scientific Officer of Pakistan Science Foundation said need of the hour was to analyze the relationship between science, technology, economic and social development and its impact on public.

She added that keeping in view the importance of informal education in promotion of science and technology, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has taken many steps including establishment of science centers in different cities, a state-of-the-art Pakistan Museum of Natural History in Islamabad, mobile science caravans, and science exhibitions in different regions of the country.

Dr Wang Guangnian, Director of Science Popularization, Department Zhejiang Association for Science and Technology (ZAST), China delivered a video lecture to the participants with the topic "Science Popularization the key for the national Development-Case study China".

Shafiq Minhas, news Editor at Dosti Radio FM98, in his talk said that the media could exert a powerful influence on public understanding of science. The scientific community traditionally regards the mass media with some suspicion and is, overall, ignorant of the way they work and the nature of their constraints.

Aleem Ahmed, Editor Global Science Magazine gave a lecture through video link said that keeping in mind CPNSP's importance and significance and the changing patterns of economic development, today's challenge for Pakistan was to get ready the capability of science and technology for the progress and development of the Country, which could only be achieved through enhanced science, technology communication popularization.

At the end Hina Baloch, In-charge Editorial Section, Technology Times while giving the concluding remarks thanked all speakers, participants and organizers for their presence and continuing interest for science popularization in Pakistan.