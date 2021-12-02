Science teachers to be trained on 'Climate Change Education' on Dec 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Science teachers are invited to register for participating in the five-day capacity building workshop on `Climate Change Education through Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) Pedagogy' till December 31.

This training, to be held in the Federal capital, is primarily intended for young science teachers, especially women and teachers from marginalized areas of the country.

The prime purpose of this training is to produce a cadre of science teachers who can effectively deliver training programmes on climate change education for their peers using IBSE pedagogy, an official of ECOSF told APP.

The workshop is being organized by the Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU) considering the urgent need for capacity building of science educators in Climate Change Education.

The training, scheduled to be held from February 14-18, will employ the Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) pedagogy, which adopts an investigative approach to teaching and learning.

IBSE is an effective tool for catalyzing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

IBSE methodology develops and strengthens students' skills of observation, asking questions, planning and conducting investigations, reviewing evidence in the light of what is already known, which leads to drawing conclusions and communicating the results.

About the content of the workshop, the official informed that the workshop will cover topics such as climate change, greenhouse effect, environmental pollution, sustainable energy and energy efficiency, adult learning, developing confidence and competence, developing motivation and coaching.

This capacity building workshop will enable the science teachers to understand better on adult learning methodologies and enhance their skills, knowledge and competency.

Trained science teachers will be able to apply current facilitative skills that will promote learner engagement, show mastery in delivering key training strategies such as brainstorming and practice sessions.

IBSE has been widely recognized as an effective approach to teaching science and has been given priority by InterAcademy Partnership Science Education Program (IAP SEP) in its efforts at improving science education across the globe.

The objectives of the workshop include sensitizing trainers on issues of climate change, include climate change in teacher education (e.g. disaster risk reduction education, and aspects of policy planning and implementation), provide professional development opportunities for school teachers to ensure up to date knowledge about the climate change, enhance skills, understanding and competency of science teachers in IBSE in adult learning methodologies and understanding of scientific phenomena of climate change etc.

About the eligibility criteria, the official conveyed that the science teachers having Bachelors of Science (16 years) qualification in any STEM related subjects can participate.

The participant should be less than 35 years with over 5-7 years of teaching experience in any STEM Subjects. The eligible out-stationed participants will be provided accommodation, meals and transportation allowance (equal to road/bus fare).

Only qualified and shortlisted candidates will be invited for the participation while the successful candidates will be notified by January 15, 2022.

The interested and eligible candidates can submit their application at www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx by December 31.

With a population of over 210 million, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change in the world.

The country is expected to face severe extreme climate events, such as increased variability of monsoons, receding glacial caps, heat waves, floods and droughts.

To address this mammoth challenge, there is an urgent need for the adaptive capacity of communities through adequate science education and enabling citizens to make informed decisions in the context of climate change.

Science education plays a vital role to prepare societies for the future global challenges, including the climate change. Climate science education can be one of the essential components and a catalyst in deescalating the rate of climate change by raising awareness, promoting evidence-based research and knowledge.