UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Science & Tech Minister, MPA Call On PM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Science & Tech minister, MPA call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Member of Provincial Assembly Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, the PM Office said.

The meeting discussed issues of importance relating to the public at large.

MPA Khurram Leghari apprised the prime minister of the problems pertaining to his constituency.

The prime minister directed to resolve the issues faced by common man on priority basis.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Provincial Assembly Man Sohail Khan

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

23 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

26 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

39 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

39 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.